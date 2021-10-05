From Windows 1 to Windows 11, a little story of a window open to the digital world

Users and humans that we are tend to quickly forget how our operating systems (and not just those of Microsoft) have evolved to adapt to the greatest number. Formerly reserved for a few professionals and / or enthusiasts, the IT tool is now omnipresent and compulsory. The software interface between man and machine, the operating system, is just as important.





Over time and while electronic devices have revolutionized the way we live, Microsoft has been able to change its OS, not without some odds. Notwithstanding, Windows still has a predominant place on our computers, failing to have succeeded in breaking through on smartphones. With 6 operating systems released in 20 years, an obvious graphical evolution, more and more advanced functionalities, security that is improving day by day and constant user satisfaction, Windows has succeeded in establishing itself as the leader. of a very closed market.

Despite some hiccups due to risky decision-making, Microsoft has always been able to catch up and “impose” loyalty on its users, a crucial point in this area. It remains to be seen what position Windows will hold in the future Cloud OS market or even the metaverse, which seems to be the future of our online lives.