Fujifilm GFX 50S II review: the medium format at the gates of accessibility

Electronic noise management

The Fujifilm GFX 50S II has a 51.4 Mpx medium format sensor well known to our experts since it has already equipped the GFX 50S and 50R before. Its sensitivity ranges from ISO 100 to 12,800 and can be extended from ISO 50 to 102,400. The main difference with previous models is that this sensitive cell is now mechanically stabilized.





Raw



Jpeg



Even if the sensor begins to undergo the passage of time, it still knows how to remain very precise. The images are very well made, rich and detailed. In jpeg, we can use the pictures without ulterior motive up to 3200, or even 6400 ISO. Even at this value, the smoothing is quite contained.

In raw, you can expect the same performance and it is after ISO 6400 that the noise is more marked, without it being impossible to get rid of it. Beyond ISO 12,800 or ISO 25,600, on the other hand, it will be complicated to get something out of the photos without a loss of quality that is difficult to blur.









Sony Alpha 1



Fujifilm GFX 50S II



Although the two devices do not play in the same category, let’s have fun comparing the Sony Alpha 1 (A1) to the definition of 50.1 Mpx. By putting the jpeg files out of the boxes in front of them, we notice the good processing on the side of Fujifilm which manages to preserve the details more easily.

Indeed, at Sony, the smoothing appears more present from 1600 ISO. We are however in front of a sensor of excellent quality, but the “magic” of the medium format is still at work with a good management of the rise in sensitivity.

Exposure latitude