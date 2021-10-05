Game of Thrones: the first teaser of House of the Dragon is finally here!

HBO will set our screens on fire with House of The Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off which has just been revealed in a teaser.

More than 2 years after the end of Game Of Thrones, the universe of George RR Martin is preparing its return to our screens. House of the dragon, the spin-off inspired by the novel Fire and blood, has just unveiled its first images. Rather enigmatic, the sequence nevertheless gives us a first glimpse of the overall atmosphere of the HBO Max production. She will obviously have nothing to envy of her big sister, at least on paper.

200 years before the fall of the throne, and the adventures of the Stark family, this new production will follow House Targaryen and mainly King Viserys. Good and warm, his death will trigger a vast civil war called The Dance of the Dragons. A new war of the throne therefore, this time with new characters. Exit Jon Snow and Daenerys, we will follow Prince Daemon played by Matt Smith.

It is also the voice of the actor that can be heard in the sequence broadcast on Twitter. The one who camped the Doctor who for nearly 3 years, will give the replica Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) and Emma D’Arcy (Hanna). Rhys Ifans (Good Morning England) and Paddy Constantine (The Outsider) are also announced as Otto Hightower and Viserys Targaryen.

Regulars in charge

Behind the camera, HBO brought in two regulars from Game Of Thrones. Miguel Sapochnik, who is about to unveil Finch on Apple TV +, will be directing some of the episodes of this first season. The filmmaker had particularly marked the minds of spectators with The Battle of the Bastards, which still appears today among the most iconic scenes of the series. On the screenplay, Ryan J. Condal will work. He notably worked on Colony. Finally, we will find Ramin Djawadi on the score. The composer, who made the heyday of Game Of Thrones and Westworld, should deliver an unprecedented musical work which we hope will pay tribute to his reputation. We can also hear a first musical theme in this teaser.

See you in 2022 to discover House of the dragon. The series will air on HBO Max in the United States and on OCS in our green lands. The exact date has not yet been communicated.

