Genshin Impact test by jeuxvideo.com

One year of content, and here we are already taking stock of one of the most popular gatchas in the world. Well Named ?

A comparison that no longer applies

After a year of operation (and billions of dollars in), Genshin Impact has made a name for itself in the video game market. If Sony remains the preserve of consoles at the present time, its availability on PC and mobile allows it to be accessible to as many people as possible. But what differentiates the title from another game of the same genre is undoubtedly its westernization. In most of the gacha that we find on iOS and Android, the rule of “a lot of menus with a lot of info” is generally applied. For Genshin Impact, MiHoyo opted for something more refined, and above all, much more accessible to ordinary people., taking inspiration from tenors such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for its exploration, or even from NieR: Automata for its animations.

What then remains of the comparisons that could be made just a year ago? Well to be honest, the studio behind the title has been able to evolve its formula, carefully avoiding the flaws of the genre. If we can regularly rail on the generosity of variable geometry of MiHoyo when it comes to distributing something to make wishes (the famous Primogemmas) and therefore unlock new characters, it is on the other hand difficult to question the continued availability of updates. Because in one year, Genshin Impact has not simply offered additional features: the game has also been able to convince a number of recalcitrant thanks to the addition of sometimes massive content, and by continuing its main story.

This one, centered on the fate of a hero looking for his brother or his sister (depending on the gender of your main character), continues on its way. And if many answers remain to be provided, we cannot say that the writers are satisfied with the minimum. The overall staging is still there, even when it comes to repeatable content, like the writing which turns out to be more sustained than one imagines. In a general way, even when the game does not invite us to discover the secrets of the main quest, the side missions are generally well made, thus preventing boredom from showing up.

A never boring game

This is undoubtedly the most important thing to remember from the last twelve months: Genshin Impact is never boring, and even less so when you start the adventure along the way. Due to its PvE structure, MiHoyo’s gacha hardly ever pushes to buy. The economic model of the game, free-to-play, consists in making players pay for wishes, which will allow them to unlock 4 or 5 star characters, or weapons of the same quality, in order to grow their roster, and offer effective combos. These same combos which are based on a rather classic system of rock-sheet-paper-scissors, which one would have replaced by elements which can be cumulated between them.

If it is not necessarily easy to get by on your own when you really want to start specializing your characters, by collecting very specific artefacts, Genshin Impact shows before that an epic with particularly generous content. Whether it is through temporary zones, launched as part of various events, or quite simply during major patches, which offer several dozen hours of exploring, it is difficult to see the end of it.

The last big zone to date, Inazuma, is not quite complete, but it is already proving particularly dense, as the quests are both long and interesting to follow. In addition, there are many secrets, puzzles and bosses to beat. Each area has its own atmosphere, so it is not a copy / paste beast. Inazuma will thus recall feudal Japan, with its purple coloring and its islands with different structures each time. All bathed in an artistic direction always so incredible, not to mention the music, the real jewel of the title (also available on streaming platforms).





All this … for free ?!

But over the months, MiHoyo has not focused only on the arrival of new explorable areas since the studio also had the good idea to improve the overall experience, in particular by always offering more secondary options, such as housing, with the Serenithéière, several major interface improvements, and various in-game and web events. So yes, the drop rate of a 5 star character is still quite low compared to other competitors (including Epic Seven), yes, the Battle Pass is still the same after a year, making it unnecessary to obtain it after a while, but no, Genshin Impact does not require payment to fully play. In a few months, I only spent 25 € in total (a Battle Pass and a favor to collect primogems daily for 30 days), and without playing for hours to be sure to have all the primogems. My main roster also only has one 5-star character, without my experiencing any real difficulties in the challenges. No matter what you can read here and there, where to see on YouTube and Twitch when videographers are having fun spending thousands of dollars to have all the characters in the game, they do not represent the experience that we can really live in Genshin Impact.

By simply playing regularly, your exploration as well as your motivation to achieve various secondary objectives will allow you to regularly have something to make many wisheswithout spending a single penny. What we could fear at the launch of the game is therefore not relevant a little more than a year later.

Note in passing that cross-save is finally available for PlayStation 4 and 5 players. If the “next-gen” version of Genshin Impact offers a solid 60 FPS and graphics close to what we find on PC, the PS4 version has also benefited from many patches correcting its framerate. As for the mobile version, if you have the right device, 60 FPS is obviously required, despite the many visual effects of zones and spells.

Strong points Inazuma is amazing

Cross-save on all media

Particularly generous in content

The excellent OST

Pay is never necessary

A convincing staging

Regular and comprehensive updates Weak points A rather sparse 5-star drop

Lots of farms for secondary content

A multiplayer still quite anecdotal

Forget the bad tongues, Genshin Impact is, a year later, a staple of the genre. Very (very!) Generous in content, with sublime graphics and incredible staging, MiHoyo’s RPG-gacha has overcome our preconceptions to become a game of rare quality, whatever the platform on which you are evolving. Complete, and endowed with an exciting universe on condition of not being totally allergic to the “kawaïsque” atmosphere, Genshin Impact has not finished surprising us, in fact justifying a higher rating than originally.