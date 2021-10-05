More

    George and Amal Clooney: Big comeback on the red carpet far from the twins! : the slideshow

    Entertainment


    1/27

    George and Amal Clooney: Big comeback on the red carpet far from the twins!

    2/27

    Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri and Christopher Lloyd – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    3/27

    George Clooney with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    4/27

    Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    5/27

    George Clooney with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    6/27

    George Clooney with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    7/27

    Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan – Premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    8/27

    Lily Rabe – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    9/27

    George Clooney with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    10/27

    George Clooney with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    11/27

    Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri and George Clooney – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    12/27

    Danielle Ranieri and her son Daniel Ranieri – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    13/27

    George Clooney with his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage


    14/27

    Amal Alamuddin Clooney – Premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    15/27

    Julie Rapaport – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    16/27

    George Clooney and Ben Affleck – Premiere of the film “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021. © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    17/27

    Julie Rapaport, Matthew Newman and Ukonwa Ojo – Premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    18/27

    Tye Sheridan – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    19/27

    Lily Rabe – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    20/27

    Ted Hope – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    21/27

    Daniel Ranieri – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    22/27

    Rhenzy Feliz and Isabella Gomez – Premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    23/27

    Grant Heslov with wife Lysa Hayland – Premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    24/27

    Malika Haqq – Premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    25/27

    Ukonwa Ojo – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    26/27

    Jade Pettyjohn – “The Tender Bar” premiere in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage

    27/27

    Matthew Newman – Premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles, October 4, 2021 © Future-Image via Zuma Press / Bestimage


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleGood deal – The Logitech MX Keys wireless keyboard at 68 €
    Next articletemporary visas for drivers cannot find a taker

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter