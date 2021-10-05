George and Amal Clooney: Big comeback on the red carpet far from the twins!

It had been a long time since they last walked in the shade of a red carpet together! We hadn’t really seen George and Amal Clooney, actually, since the time of the premiere of Catch 22, in 2019. But rest assured: this dreadful lack has finally been filled. On Monday, October 4, 2021, the actor and director traveled to Los Angeles – while he lives, in part, in the south of France, in the Var – to present his new film The Tender Bar. In addition to his dear and tender, the filmmaker surrounded himself with members of the film crew as well as some very prestigious guests.

The spectators, who had the happiness and the chance to discover the feature film in advance, were indeed able to find the seductive smile of Ben Affleck, but also those of Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri – accompanied by his mother Danielle -, of pregnant Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Rhenzy Feliz and producers Ted Hope and Grant Heslov, alongside his wife Lysa Hayland. Also in attendance were Hamish Linklater, Isabella Gomez, Malika Haqq, Julie Rapaport, Ukonwa Ojo, Jade Pettyjohn and Matthew Newman.





The Tender Bar is a dramatic biopic retracing the first twenty years of the life of American journalist and novelist JR Moehringer. To see the film in France, it will be necessary to wait until January 7, 2022. But it is a chance, for the universe, to find the projects of George Clooney in the cinema, on the big screen. Father of two twin children, Ella and Alexander born in June 2017, the director has just come out of a long family confinement, fortunately supported by his wife! But the kids were two and a half years old when the planet came to a standstill, and dad didn’t have to sideline his work activities to teach them math or geometry. “He mainly teaches pranks at the moment, Amal Clooney told the night of the premiere, as reported Close. But we’ll see if that develops.“Who knows, soon to be a stand-up star in the Clooney family?