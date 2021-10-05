Ghost Recon Frontline: 100 players, FPS view, free-to-play … the new game is revealed | Xbox one

A few days ago, Ubisoft gave an appointment to fans of the Ghost Recon license for a special event. On the occasion of the 20 years of the franchise, several surprises were revealed this evening with the headliner of the world premiere of a new project.

Surprises for players

It is first by a quick overview of the franchise that Ubisoft wanted to address the players. Several speakers took turns to talk about their work on the previous opus. Ghost Recon Wildlands, Future Soldier or even the iconic GRAW and GRAW 2 were notably in the game.

To celebrate the 20 years of the franchise, the Fallen Ghost DLC from Ghost Recon Wildlands is notably available to Xbox, PlayStation and PC players until October 11. You can get it now, but you will still need the base game to enjoy this little gift.

Hunted by renegades from the Special Forces who have founded their own army, your squad will have to redouble their efforts to accomplish the mission. Face off against a powerful new enemy, learn new skills, and unlock exclusive weapons to accomplish your mission.

> Download the DLC for free







Ghost Recon Frontline unveils itself

The rumors were finally correct since it is indeed Ghost Recon Frontline which was revealed. It is a multiplayer service game that brings together 100 players on a map with different objectives to complete. If the battle royale was not mentioned, it is the codes of the latter that will be the pillars of this new project.

Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, the game will be developed with the community since several test phases are planned on PC and consoles. You can discover the first trailer of the title below which will be playable for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia and Luna.