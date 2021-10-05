Ghost Recon Frontline: Massively Multiplayer Free-to-Play Battle Royale FPS Announced!

Ubisoft announced that he would hold a Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary Showcase tonight at 7:00 p.m. on Youtube, to talk about the legacy of the franchise and especially reveal a brand new project. As is often the case in the video game industry, and even more so on the side ofUbisoft, a leak or rather a dumpling has perhaps just sold the wick before its time.

A tab appeared a little too early on Ubisoft Connect has indeed mentioned the arrival of a closed beta for a certain Ghost Recon Frontline. We couldn’t see this for ourselves, so keep in mind that it could be a fake… The first image of the project shows a priori a modern frame, and the title corresponds above all to a message posted then deleted on Reddit. The latter said that this Ghost Recon Frontline would be a FPS developped by Ubisoft Paris taking place in our time in Vietnam, without open world, but with linear levels with elements sandbox. We will obviously have to wait for tonight’s revelation to know if he was telling the truth.

For the record, the Wolves of Ghost recon will also be present in the free-to-play Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which hasn’t quite bowed out yet, is available from € 17.00 on Amazon.com.

Update : if the image and the name of the game were indeed the right ones, the information which accompanied them was much less accurate! Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline is indeed a reality, and is led by Ubisoft Bucharest, supported by the studios of Craiova, Kiev and Odesa. It will bea free-to-play massively multiplayer, first-person, accommodating over 100 squad players on the fictional island of Drakemoor. Several modes and classes will be available to vary the experiences, with inevitably the customization of our units to deepen the experience, and evolutions. live service over time. The main mode, Shipping, will revolve around dynamic objectives to be completed as a team.



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline is a massively free PvP shooter that combines action and tactics set in the renowned Ghost Recon universe. With an advanced class system and a vast array of tactical support tools, it leaves players completely free to design their strategies to gain the upper hand and win every fight. UNPRECEDENTED TACTICAL FREEDOM

Change your mercenary, even at the height of the fight. Shape the battlefield around you by calling for tactical reinforcements like fearsome autoturrets, smoke drones and towering barricades. There are always several ways to win and you are completely free to choose your strategy. SQUADS AND CLASSES

Team up with other players from around the world to build the perfect squad with a powerful class system with powerful effects. Customized gameplay lets you develop your own strategies. A HUGE BATTLEFIELD

Discover the island of Drakemoor, a very diverse open-world at the heart of the conflict of Ghost Recon Frontline. Made up of many iconic locations and several distinct biomes ranging from high mountains to arid and unforgiving desert, under ever-changing climatic conditions, Drakemoor will force you to constantly adapt.

For the curious, a closed test will take place on PC from October 14 to 21, 2021, and you can already register on the official website.

Here are the minimum system requirements to play Ghost Recon Frontline in 1080p mode / low settings:

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5 4460 • RAM: 8 GB • AMD Radeon RX 470 (4 GB) / Nvidia Geforce GTX 670/760/960 (4 GB) • Windows 10. Here is the recommended configuration for playing Ghost Recon Frontline in 1080p mode / high settings: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7 6700K • RAM: 16 GB • AMD Radeon RX 480 (8 GB) / Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (6 GB) • Windows 10.

If you prefer to play on other platforms, you can already register for future trial phases. Because yes, eventually Ghost Recon Frontline will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Stadia and Luna, at an as yet unknown date.



