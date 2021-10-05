girls back to middle school and high school in Kunduz

Girls have returned to some colleges and high schools in Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan, a Taliban official said on Tuesday (October 5), but this measure does not apply to the rest of the country.

A video posted by Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson, shows dozens of girls returning to school in Khan Abad, a town and district in Kunduz province. Most wear the traditional Afghan girls’ school dress, a long black tunic and a white scarf, but others have donned a black niqab covering the entire face except the eyes. They sit on benches and wave Taliban flags. “Girls go to secondary schools in Khan AbadWrote Suhail Shaheen, who has been appointed by the Taliban as their permanent representative to the United Nations. But in Kabul, Mohammad Abid, an education ministry official, told AFP the rules had not changed. “Secondary schools remain closed for girls“, did he declare.





By mid-September, Afghan middle and high schools had reopened, but only for boys. Girls are already allowed to attend primary school and private universities, but in single-sex classes and on condition that they are fully veiled. A few days after the reopening of middle and high schools, the spokesperson for the Taliban government, Zabihullah Mujahid, assured that the girls would in turn return to class “as fast as possible“.

The government first wants to offer girls a “safe educational environment“, In accordance with the strict interpretation of Sharia law by the Taliban, which provides for the unmixedity of classes, he had justified. The absence of girls from secondary schools has sparked outrage in the international community, which fears that the Taliban will impose the same kind of fundamentalist and brutal regime as when they were in power between 1996 and 2001. Women were then largely excluded from public life and, with very rare exceptions, were not allowed to study or work. The Islamists also called on the women to stay at home and not return to work for the moment, citing security reasons. They assured that they could then return to work, but separately from the men.

Even if since their return to power in mid-August, the Taliban have tried to reassure the Afghan people and the international community by affirming that they will be less strict than in the past, their promises are struggling to convince.