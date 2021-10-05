Global Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp outage: group claims maintenance error

The giant blackout that paralyzed Facebook and its various messengers around the world for more than six hours on Monday was caused by routine maintenance on the network connecting the group’s data centers, he said on Tuesday. .

Santosh Janardhan, vice president of engineering, explained in a social media post that the group’s engineers activated a command that unintentionally disconnected Facebook’s data centers from the rest of the global network.

While billions of users, including WhatsApp, have been left with inactive messaging, Facebook employees themselves have been deprived of their internal tools.





Engineers in particular were unable to use the tools they usually use to examine and repair these kinds of failures, which made their job even more difficult.

Facebook executives had to send a team of engineers to the site housing the data centers to try to restart the systems, but these engineers were slow to access the servers because of sophisticated security systems.

Facebook added that due to a failure, its program control system had also allowed the order that caused the failure to be fulfilled.

“Every failure like this is an opportunity to learn and improve”, wrote Santosh Janardhan. “From there, our job is to (…) make events like this happen as infrequently as possible.”