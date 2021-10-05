global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Russia: daily death record –

Russia recorded a new record of daily deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant since the summer, the vaccination campaign remaining very laborious.

In the last 24 hours, 895 deaths caused by the new coronavirus have been recorded, according to the government’s record.

The country had already broken its daily death record four times last week.

– Morocco launches its campaign for the 3rd dose of vaccine –

Morocco is launching its campaign this week for a third dose of anticovid vaccine, intended for people who have received the first two doses for at least six months, at a time when the number of contaminations continues to decrease.

– Norway will offer Pfizer to those vaccinated with Janssen –

Norway has announced that it will offer a second dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to people who have received the theoretically single-dose Janssen vaccine, arguing the need to increase their protection against Covid.

– The gap is widening between rich and poor countries (IMF) –

Global economic growth will be “slightly” weaker than expected this year, warned IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, worried about the growing gap between the rich countries which are generally benefiting from the recovery and the poor countries affected by the lack of funds. vaccines and inflationary surges.





“We are facing a global recovery that remains hampered by the pandemic and its impact,” Georgieva summed up in a virtual conversation at Bocconi University in Milan ahead of the fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

– “Restart” of the Salon du Tourisme in Paris –

After two years of physical absence due to Covid, the IFTM Top Resa show, a major meeting place for French tourism professionals, opened in Paris the doors of its 2021 edition, in an atmosphere of “restart”, according to its director Frédéric Lorin.

– Unicef ​​alert on mental health –

The Covid-19 epidemic has only worsened the mental health of children and adolescents around the world, which requires more investment, warns Unicef ​​in a report published on Tuesday.

“The consequences of the pandemic are enormous, and this is only the tip of the iceberg. Before it even happened, far too many children with mental health problems were not caught. in charge “, assures the general director of Unicef, Henrietta Fiore, in a press release.

– More than 4.8 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,805,049 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Tuesday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 703,285 deaths, followed by Brazil (598,152), India (449,260) and Mexico (279,106).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

In addition, the weekly number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in the world reached its lowest figure since the fall of 2020, 53,245 having been recorded from Monday September 27 to Sunday October 3, according to the count of AFP established from official balance sheets.