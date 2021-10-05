“God bless you”: the photo of Charlene of Monaco, smiling but emaciated

The Princess of Monaco is still officially recovering in South Africa, following a serious ENT infection. Nine months have passed since his departure from the Rock.

A new photo has been posted on Charlene de Monaco’s Instagram account. The princess appears smiling, seated at a table, in front of what appears to be her diary. “God bless you”, can we read in the caption of the photo. In commentary, many Internet users presented their wishes for recovery, but some were also worried to see her very thin.

Read also ” Charlene of Monaco and the mystical video sent to the Albert II Foundation: “I was born from the ocean, and the ocean was born from me”

An interminable absence

Charlene of Monaco lives in South Africa, where she has been living for almost nine months. According to the official version, the wife of Prince Albert II, who left at the end of January, was initially unable to return to the Rock due to a serious ENT infection requiring an operation. The mother of twins Gabriella and Jacques de Monaco would then have been forced to extend her stay in Africa for her convalescence.





In video, Jacques and Gabriella make their comeback without their mother

At the beginning of September, the health of the princess, hospitalized following a malaise, had again caused concern. Shortly after, her husband had let it be known that his state of health was now “reassuring”. This last photo also seems reassuring, even if the absence of Charlene continues to fuel rumors of an iminent divorce with Albert of Monaco.

To listen to: the editorial podcast