God of War Ragnarök: The French voices of the game are illustrated!

On September 9, PlayStation organized a showcase allowing us to discover the titles that would arrive soon on PS4 and PS5. Among them, the long-awaited sequel to God of War, titled Ragnarök.

On this occasion, we have discovered a 3-minute video, presenting the challenges of this new title. Last night, PlayStation France has uploaded this 3-minute video of God of War: Ragnarok, with a major novelty: the addition of French dubbing. If the images seem familiar to you, this is normal, and it is more towards the sound that you should turn your attention. Already present in 2018, Frédéric Souterelle will take over the role of Kratos. It seems like Thor is on his side doubled by Gilles Morvan (Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 6), while Mimir, Brokkr and Sindi should find the voices of Yann Guillemot, Gilbert Lévy and Constantin Pappas.





The most significant change remains the change of voice of Atreus, who, older, needs a more mature voice. Fanny Bloc therefore leaves her place, and it seems that the son of Kratos is doubled by Enzo Ratsito, known to Demon’s Slayer followers for his interpretation of Tanjiro. God of War Ragnarök does not yet have a specific release date, but should be released somewhere in 2022 on PS4 and PS5. Not long ago, we learned that the game had been shifted in order to allow Christopher Judge, who plays Kratos, to recover from an operation back, knee, and hip.