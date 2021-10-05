Goncourt: Christine Angot still in the running among nine authors

Jean-Marc ZAORSKI via Getty Images Christine Angot, pictured here during the 34th Book Fair, in Brive-la-Gaillarde in France on November 8, 2015

BOOKS – They were new. The Goncourt Academy unveiled this Tuesday, October 5, a narrow selection of authors in the running to receive the prestigious prize. The 2021 vintage notably includes recognized writers such as Christine Angot, Sorj Chalandon or Agnès Desarthe, and others less like Tanguy Viel.

With around twenty publications to her credit, Christine Angot and The Journey to the East conquered the critics again. The novelist, also a television columnist for Ruquier, tells the point of view of the victim of incest and the impossibility of getting out of the grip. “A lightning book”, described Léa Salamé on France Inter, “his best and most violent novel”, wrote The Obs when Release greeted a text “heartbreaking is very invigorating, liberating, even”.

At his side in this second selection, appear Postcard Anne Berest who investigated the history of her Jewish family, Bastard’s Child by Sorj Chalandon who evokes the dark years of his father under the Occupation, while Clara Dupont-Monod in Adapt tells the story of the arrival of a disabled child in siblings.

The second selection of the Goncourt Prize:

– Christine Angot, The Journey to the East (Flammarion)





– Anne Berest, Postcard (Grasset)

– Sorj Chalandon, Bastard child (Grasset)

– Louis-Philippe Dalembert, Milwaukee Blues (Sabine Wespieser)

– Agnès Desarthe, The Eternal Bridegroom (Olive Tree)

– Clara Dupont-Monod, Adapt (Stock)

– Abel Quentin, The Seer of Etampes (The Observatory)

– Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, The Most Secret Memory of Men (Philippe Rey)

– Tanguy Viel, The Girl We Call (Midnight)

The disappointments of Goncourt 2021

Among those who were dismissed after a first selection unveiled in early September, we can cite Lilia Hassaine, author of the novel Bitter sun, also columnist of Day-to-day on TMC or Hélène Fottorino for the book Speak quietly. But also François Noudelmann and his book LThe children of Cadillac. The latter is paying the price of a new rule, adopted this Tuesday, October 5 unanimously by the Academy, which makes ineligible for its prize “the works of the spouses, companions or close relatives of the members of the jury”.

This new rule, which obliges the jurors to reveal such a close link under penalty of exclusion, is the result of the revelation of the presence of links between François Noudelmann, selected in the first selection and companion of Camille Laurens, member of the ‘Academy. Postcard Anne Berest, who had been targeted by a severe criticism from the same jury, figure, her, still in this second selection.

The third selection of the Prix Goncourt, traditionally keeping only a small handful of finalists, will be unveiled on Tuesday, October 26. While the prize will be announced by the Academicians on Wednesday November 3, at the same time as the Renaudot prize.

