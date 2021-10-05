Good deal – The Logitech MX Keys wireless keyboard at 68 €

If you want to buy the Logitech MX Keys, Fnac.com’s price is set at € 68.99, or € 29 below the next offer in our comparison. With this excellent wireless keyboard which is very ergonomic, you can enjoy a design of its keys that provides great typing comfort. Our laboratory tests have allowed us to assign an overall rating of 5/5 to this keyboard to which we have not awarded any sub-rating less than 4.
Its advantages
- Build quality
- Automatic backlighting
- Complete and wireless, but compact
- Pleasant and silent strike
- Good battery life for a backlit wireless keyboard
- Connect to three devices at the same time via Bluetooth and Unifying USB dongle
What might hold you back
- Lots of silkscreened characters on some keys
- Keyboard inclination imposed
As an alternative
The Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard is a little more expensive than the Logitech MX Keys because it is listed at 69.99 €. On the other hand, its overall score turns out to be identical. The under-rating it obtained during the test carried out for ergonomics turns out to be as good as that attributed to the Logitech. It therefore presents the same strong point, also, that awarded for the strike is equivalent.