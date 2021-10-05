More

    Goodbye sadness and long live joy and colors at the Chanel Spring / Summer 2022 show

    There is joy! This October 5, in the heart of the ephemeral Grand Palais, the Chanel show had the emotion of the vibrant fashion shows of Karl Lagerfeld in the 1990s. When Claudia Schiffer and Stella Tennant paraded in triangle bikini with logo, or Carla Bruni ensured the tweed marathon .

    The decor. An old-fashioned podium, surrounded by photographers in the heart of the ephemeral Grand Palais, planted on the Champ-de-Mars in Paris. In height, the models parade all smiles: poses and half-turns on the podium, attitudes of the 1990s, joy and a lot of colors, stops in front of the photographers with the hair that flies… Virginie Viard embraces the heritage of Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld while infusing the vibe nineties which we have a furious desire. Farewell, sadness: return to enthusiasm for 2022.


    The vintage catwalk at the Chanel Spring / Summer 2022 show

    The vintage catwalk at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 show (Paris, October 5, 2021.)

    Getty Images

    The allure. Chanel knit set with microshort, two-tone two-piece swimsuit worn by sexy Anna Ewers, crop top embroidered with sequins and miniskirt … In front of a front row served by Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie Kim from Blackpink, Charlotte Casiraghi and Kristen Stewart in a suit pink tweed and miniskirt, the tops parade in a colorama of black, white and soft pink. Timeless, ultra Chanel.



    Anna Ewers at the Chanel show

    Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 show (Paris, October 5, 2021.)

    Getty Images

    The accessories. Chanel N ° 5 powder compacts and perfume bottles that punctuate jewelry and are making a comeback as a collector’s Minaudière bag. Fashion is beautiful, sensual and light: everything we dream of, in fact, for next summer.


    Accessories at the Chanel show

    The iconic perfume bottle is transformed into a minaudière at the Chanel spring-summer 2022 show (Paris, October 5, 2022.)

    Getty Images

