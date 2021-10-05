Google Pixel 6 Pro: new leaks suggest the capabilities of photo sensors

3
Their presentation is still pending, information about the next Pixel 6 Pro continues to leak. They focus today on the capabilities of the smartphone in terms of photography.
Android 12 is now available in AOSP, but Google did not take the opportunity to officially present its next Pixel 6. Never mind, youtubers and others leakers Americans are having fun. This is particularly the case of Brandon Lee, of the This is Tech Today channel, who focused on the photographic capabilities of the Pixel 6 Pro.
In a recent video, he revealed what he claims to be snapshots captured with the photo modules in question. He claims to have collected them from a safe source, possibly a transporter located in Nigeria. Google has never officially sold its smartphone on the African continent, however, this information must be taken with caution.
As often, the EXIF allow to recover interesting data on the sensors. On Google Photos, we notice that the images are 12.5 Mpx. A size that would confirm the presence of a 50 Mpx sensor, here used with the technology of pixel binning (which consists of merging four pixels into one to collect more light). We can see that the lens of this wide-angle sensor opens at f / 1.85.
The metadata of the ultra-wide-angle module indicate an aperture at f / 2.2. The definition is also 12.5 Mpx, which means that this second module would also be 50 Mpx on the Pro. It seems surprising, but the Oppo Find X3 Pro had also opted for a main sensor and an ultra wide angle of 50 Mpx. The standard version could nevertheless not have a second module as defined, and opt instead for an ultra wide-angle of 12 Mpx.
The photos visible in the video are very precise (even when zooming) and benefit from a wide dynamic range. Lee points out that the loss of detail at the edges of the image is minimal. For its part, the x4 optical zoom manages to keep a lot of data.
However, it should be noted that this is a photo application in the pre-production phase. Indeed, many features still seem to be absent when browsing the menus. We can therefore expect a better result during the commercial release. The 1080p / 60 fps video clip, however, does not show a real leap in quality compared to the brand’s older models. Stabilization seems significantly better on the iPhone 13 Pro.
The video also allows you to take another look at the screen of this Pro version. Its large curved panel is reminiscent of that of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is not to displease us. We just have to wait a few days before officially discovering smartphones, and whether or not to confirm this information.