Google Pixel 6 Pro: new leaks suggest the capabilities of photo sensors

Their presentation is still pending, information about the next Pixel 6 Pro continues to leak. They focus today on the capabilities of the smartphone in terms of photography.

Android 12 is now available in AOSP, but Google did not take the opportunity to officially present its next Pixel 6. Never mind, youtubers and others leakers Americans are having fun. This is particularly the case of Brandon Lee, of the This is Tech Today channel, who focused on the photographic capabilities of the Pixel 6 Pro. In a recent video, he revealed what he claims to be snapshots captured with the photo modules in question. He claims to have collected them from a safe source, possibly a transporter located in Nigeria. Google has never officially sold its smartphone on the African continent, however, this information must be taken with caution.

The Pixel 6 Pro is eagerly awaited on the subject of the photo. © Google



As often, the EXIF ​​allow to recover interesting data on the sensors. On Google Photos, we notice that the images are 12.5 Mpx. A size that would confirm the presence of a 50 Mpx sensor, here used with the technology of pixel binning (which consists of merging four pixels into one to collect more light). We can see that the lens of this wide-angle sensor opens at f / 1.85. The metadata of the ultra-wide-angle module indicate an aperture at f / 2.2. The definition is also 12.5 Mpx, which means that this second module would also be 50 Mpx on the Pro. It seems surprising, but the Oppo Find X3 Pro had also opted for a main sensor and an ultra wide angle of 50 Mpx. The standard version could nevertheless not have a second module as defined, and opt instead for an ultra wide-angle of 12 Mpx.