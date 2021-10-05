Google Stadia: a controller and a Chromecast Ultra offered with the purchase of any game

3

As next-gen consoles and graphics cards continue to experience demand that blithely exceeds manufacturers’ production capabilities, there is another video game player that appears to be enjoying a whole different fortune with its inventory. This actor is the newcomer Google, which seems more and more crowded with its inventory of Stadia controllers, on which it has been multiplying for several months the promotional offers and bundles. However, the latest offer is proving particularly interesting: until October 11, a Stadia Premiere Edition kit, containing a white controller, as well as a Chromecast Ultra HDMI key, is free for any game purchase on the platform – on the sole condition that the game in question costs at least € 59.99.

An interesting offer, for a kit which has however lost its interest

This is an aggressive offer to say the least, bearing in mind that this Premiere Edition kit is usually sold alone for € 79.99. We therefore advise any player tempted by the experience of cloud gaming to seize the opportunity. The point is, however, that the content of the Premiere Edition kit has lost interest in recent times.

The Chromecast Ultra is indeed now on the way to obsolescence, since Stadia was made accessible from any Android TV or Google TV device, including the Chromecast with Google TV (after more than 6 months of wait, all the same). As for the Stadia controller, it was not yet essential for playing on the “big screen”, but this is no longer the case since September 27, when it finally became possible to play with a third-party controller. connected via Bluetooth to their Chromecast or television. However, the official controller still promises a slightly more satisfying gaming experience, thanks to its direct wifi connection eliminating a few milliseconds of latency.