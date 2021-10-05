gradual return to normal

FACEBOOK FAILURE. After six hours of a blackout that also hit Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, Facebook’s services are gradually returning to normal. The end of a nightmare for many users.

[Mis à jour le mardi 5 octobre à 00 h 50] It finally took more than six hours for the technical teams of Facebook to repair the failure that affected the social network and its other services since the beginning of the evening of Monday, October 4. A Black Monday for the Internet giant since since 5 p.m., users around the world could no longer use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and even Oculus VR. This failure, undoubtedly the longest endured by the American company, seemed very complicated to repair. Indeed, Facebook’s own employees had to log into their professional account to be able to access their tools and documents. But as the services were down, they were themselves blocked according to The Verge! Result: the company sent some of its engineers to its data centers to work directly on the servers.

The incident started around 5 p.m., creating a general panic. Cannot connect to Facebook or Instagram or communicate via Messenger or WhatsApp! It was not an Internet connection problem or an application bug, but simply a general blackout that hit the services of the Facebook group, which also owns Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. . Failure that affected many countries around the world, including the United States, Great Britain, France and Spain.

In a quick Twitter post, which worked flawlessly, Andy Stone, Facebook’s chief communications officer, said he was aware that some people were having trouble accessing some of the group’s products and apps. “We are working to get back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Were aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. Were working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

– Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

A little terse information, which gave no explanation. At around 7 p.m., the DownDetector site – which lists outages at major operators and major online services – reported that Facebook group services were gradually being restored. We could then think that things are slowly returning to order. But the problem persisted all evening. Shortly before 10 p.m. KST, an apology message on Facebook’s official Twitter feed gave a little more details on the situation, indicating that the company was having serious network problems and that the technical teams were mobilized to solve them as soon as possible.

Around midnight French time, the services gradually became accessible again. But not completely. It was possible to log into Facebook, but not send a message or update the news feed. It will probably be necessary to wait until the beginning of the morning for everything to become functional again. The cause advanced by certain specialists would be to look for on the side of the DNS servers, these “directories” of the Net which transform the URLs into IP addresses. Let us hope that Facebook will explain itself clearly on the subject in the coming days.

Faced with this situation, which can arise at any time, the only attitude to adopt is to wait patiently. No reason to worry: this is not a hack or account blocking, just a technical issue as it sometimes happens. Try to log in later in the evening. Or take advantage of this downtime to test other tools!