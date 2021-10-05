GTA 5, GTA Online servers: what to do in case of GTA Offline?

Facebook is not the only one to fall apart, GTA Online can also be transformed into… GTA Offline! If you ever want to play GTA 5 online but can’t log in, you can still check with Rockstar for the status of their servers. Here’s how to do it.

What to do when you try to play Grand Theft Auto V online, but the famous title’s multiplayer mode Rockstar games refuses to launch? Whether you are a PC or console player (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or even PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360), the publisher of GTA Online has the answer to your questions in the event of a failure.

As you know, GTA Online updates every Thursday with a whole bunch of new stuff, so it’s when the game’s servers can be under the most strain! The likelihood of not being able to play GTA Online during this time of the week is actually higher than on other days. Fortunately, it is possible to find out what is going on and whether you should consider taking care of yourself for some time, or if your patience will pay off.





Fortunately, the Rockstar official website offers a page informing you about the state of its servers. This concerns GTA Online of course, but also Red Dead Online, the Rockstar Social Club, and even the Rockstar Games launcher. You will thus know if GTA Online is indeed available or not, and this according to the medium on which you play!

>>> Access the state of GTA Online servers <<<

The Rockstar site will let you know the status of GTA Online servers.

