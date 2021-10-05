Half of 11-year-olds are present on social networks in France

Louise Bernard with Alexis Patri



A study looks at the presence of children on social networks. A presence in theory prohibited, since they are not authorized by the platforms to create an account before 13 years. But a very real presence in practice and which poses many problems as to their protection on the Internet.

They shouldn’t be there, but they are. A study carried out by the Heaven agency, which is interested in the presence of children on social networks, reveals that half of 11-year-old French young people are already present on this type of platform. However, in theory, they are not allowed to have an account on the networks before the age of 13. Among these children, YouTube is the most popular social network, followed closely by Snapchat. TikTok comes next for 11 year olds, Instagram after 12 years.





Facebook and Twitter, social networks “for old people”

The study also shows which social networks are least used by children: Facebook and Twitter. Only 5% of young people are registered on the first and only 3.5% of them on the second. These two social networks are perceived as platforms “for the elderly” and represent more places of possible harassment or exposure to aggression.

Among the young people questioned in this study, 37% also believe that social networks can have a negative impact on their lives. They are only 7% believed that they have a positive impact.