Harvey Weinstein laughed at by Peter Jackson and you didn’t notice a thing

While already recently, actor Elijah Wood revealed which was his favorite film in the trilogy, the main actor of the saga The Lord of the Rings has set the internet ablaze lately, disclosing what appears to be one of the best snooters in movie history.

a straightforward interview

During a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert show Elijah Wood confirmed that one of the orcs in the film was inspired by a famous person: Harvey Weinstein. He then told Shepard that it was some kind of “f * ck you” against the former movie producer.

Initially, the discussion revolved around Wood’s experience in this adventure, the distance traveled between the development and filming of the trilogy, and the true love the actor has for this saga. One thing leading to another, the subject turned to the specific and almost impossible obstacles Weinstein imposed on Peter Jackson, the director of the trilogy. It was then that Wood revealed that Jackson made sure to pay a special tribute to Weinstein. He declared:

Funny, we talked about it recently because Dom (Monaghan) and Bill (Boyd) have a podcast, The Friendship Onion. They were talking to Sean Astin about his first memory of arriving in New Zealand. He had seen those orc masks. And one of the orc masks, and I remember it very well, was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein, like a kind of “f * ck you”. I think it’s okay to talk about this now, the guy is in jail. Let him show off.





Peter Jackson’s faith in the project

You should know thatinitially, Jackson started the project at Miramax, Weinstein wanting a movie that includes Tolkien’s entire epic. For a while, he threatened to replace Jackson with Quentin Tarantino. Ultimately, Jackson spoke to Bob Shaye of New Line Cinema, and we know the rest.

But Wood’s interview at Shepard shed some light on thehow Miramax abandoned the films of the Lord of the Rings to entrust them to New Line Cinema, but also Jackson’s resentment towards Weinstein. Some even speculate that the latter may have been determined to stop another studio from producing the films, given that they held the rights for a few years, but did not seem interested in directing them. Jackson would then have begged them to allow him to seek another studio to fund the project, and they would have agreed, giving him a weekend, and imposing the constraint to commit to three films.

Wood said:

The amount of time was crazy … They toured the city. Peter made a pretty impressive presentation video, which was shown in various locations. Most people were reluctant to make more than one movie. The general opinion was, “No, you have to see how (the first film) behaves and invest the rest of the money afterwards” … I believe legend has it that they came up with two films and that it was Bob Shaye who said, “We have to do three,” which is insane. An incredible risk. Miramax thought there was no way.

And fortunately, some people were right to believe in this project, because it subsequently became one of the most recognized franchises of the beginning of the 21st century. Also, if you want to discover it, or just enjoy it again, the entire trilogy is available for streaming.