HBO Max and its blockbusters land in Europe on October 26

The streaming platform will be available in 27 European countries by 2022.

Spin-off of “Game Of Thrones“, Following “Sex and the city», Warner films available six weeks after their theatrical release: the HBO Max streaming platform draws the heavy artillery for its gradual launch from the end of October in Europe where it will be available in 27 countries by 2022.

Long after Netflix, Disney +, Amazon prime video or Apple, it is the turn of HBO, another American giant and a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, to enter the field of video streaming in Europe with its new offer and brand HBO Max. The launch of the platform will be phased in three phases, detailed the American group during a press conference call. HBO Max will eventually replace the existing HBO streaming offer in countries where the group is already present.

The HBO channels present in Central and Eastern Europe will however still be available without change, the group told AFP. From the end of October, the new HBO Max offer will be available in six countries: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Spain and Andorra.

“We expect to be present in 190 territories by 2026” Johannes Larcher, Director of HBO Max International

In early 2022, 13 other Eastern European countries (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia) and Portugal will follow. Finally over the next year, HBO Max will be present in seven other countries – the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia.

“We expect to be present in 190 territories by 2026Said Johannes Larcher, director of HBO Max International. The announcement of this objective is not trivial because the American group has entered into distribution agreements with major players in the European audiovisual sector in certain countries, which prevents it from launching this new streaming offer in the countries concerned. . Namely in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, where HBO is in partnership with Sky until 2025, but also in France, where it has exclusive agreements with OCS until 2023.





100 years of TV

Another important announcement: “Warner Bros. movies will be available on HBO Max just 45 days after their theatrical release this year in the Nordic countries and next year in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, Iceland and Central and Eastern Europe“, The group said in a statement.

This suggests contrasting reactions in the film industry, which has already taken a great turn for the decision of Disney to broadcast certain films directly on its streaming platform (“Mulan“,”Black widow”) Causing a loss of earnings either for private cinemas of their exploitation, or for the actors concerned on the percentage of the receipts realized in theaters.

In France, such a device would come up against the current media chronology, which governs the order in which films are released on the various operating media (cinemas, DVD, television, streaming, etc.). Currently in negotiations with the streaming platforms present in France, this broadcast schedule currently allows Canal + to broadcast films six to eight months after their theatrical release against 20 to 22 months for free television channels (TF1 , France Télévisions, M6 …).

But in addition to an impressive catalog of films, HBO Max arrives in Europe with also “Warner Bros.’s best 100-year television with HBO, Max Originals, DC (the universe of American comic book superheroes, editor’s note) and Cartoon Network“Argued Johannes Larcher. Among this catalog, cult films and blockbusters (Singin ‘in the Rain, Matrix, Clockwork Orange, Dune), historical cartoons (the Looney Tunes series with among others Bugs Bunny, Bip Bip and Coyote) and successful series planetary like Game of Thrones, whose upcoming spin-off “House of dragons“, Sex and the city and its sequel”And Just like that»Announced for December, or Succession.

In addition to a plethora of programs, HBO Max will activate financial leverage: the annual subscription will cost the equivalent of eight months of subscription, representing “savings of over 30%“. HBO Max will be billed monthly at 89 crowns in Sweden, Norway (8.80 euros), 79 crowns (10.5 euros) in Denmark and 8.99 euros in Spain and Finland.