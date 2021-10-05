HBO reveals the first trailer for “House of the Dragon”, the prequel to “Game of Thrones”

“Gods, Kings, Fire and Blood”. Here is the epic program hammered by the trailer of “House of the Dragon”, the “sequel” of the cult series of “Game of Thrones”. To be precise, it’s even the prequel to the most downloaded series in history that is finally taking shape for fans of the “GoT” universe.

This short video first shows star Matt Smith, the fabulous Prince Philip from The Crown’s first two seasons, preparing for his future fights on a dark beach. Matt Smith plays the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen. The series takes place 200 years before the “Fall of the Throne” that fans saw unfold during the eight seasons of “Game of Thrones”.

“It wasn’t dreams that made us kings, but dragons!” »We still hear the heir of the Targaryens launch on the screen, just to remind that this new show will be centered around these legendary creatures, so dear to Daenerys Targaryen in the mother series. Matt Smith’s character is a dragon tree, younger brother of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and heir to the throne.

Images of other characters also appear, such as Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Theo Nate as Laenor Velaryon. This “teaser” shows a pair of knights on horseback, clashing in a violent clash.



A deliberately dark trailer

The trailer does not reveal much, emphasizing the “dark” character of the series, multiplying twilight shots of candle-lit rooms and worried staring characters. At the end of the teaser, we can see the famous iconic Iron Throne of “GoT”. Princess Rhaenyra approaches it as if magnetized by this symbol of absolute power. A very short, extremely dark shot, however, reveals Balerion, the largest dragon in Westeros history.

On the fan side, we are already applauding. “THE SUCCESSION OF GAME OF THRONES IS HERE !!! DRACARYS #HouseOfTheDragon »Youtubeur Thibaut Mestre lets loose.

Dragon lovers seem won over, “Sounds so good!” I am so excited! ! The Dragon House is going to be amazing! »Says a surfer. Others still wonder how they will be able to work after seeing the “trailer”. The wait for almost two and a half years and the last episode of “GoT” has apparently been filled in just over a minute, the video having already been viewed more than two million times since its release. in line.