He collects $ 7 million to evacuate Afghan civilians, not a single one has yet left the country – Ouest-France evening edition

The American Tommy Marcus, 25, star of the social network Instagram under the pseudo “Quentin Quarantino”, launched a pot last August to finance evacuation flights for Afghan civilians. The young man managed to collect 7.2 million dollars (about 6.2 million euros). The initiative is good, but so far not a single Afghan has left the territory thanks to these donations. Yet 3.3 million have already gone up in smoke.

The initiative is to its credit, yet it struggles to take off. Despite $ 7.2 million collected from his 690,000 Instagram followers to fund evacuation flights for Afghan civilians wishing to flee the Taliban regime, Tommy Marcus, star of the social network under the name of @ quentin.quarantino, n has not seen a single one leave the country, revealed the Washington Post on September 29.

No Flyaway chartered flights

The 25-year-old instagrammer, who rose to prominence during the health crisis, launched this pot under the code name “Operation Flyaway” on August 17, 2021. He initially set a goal of $ 550,000 Americans, an amount which, according to Tommy Marcus, “Would make it possible to pay for two flights and save at least 300 people”. The sum was reached in just 80 minutes and the 7.2 million dollars (about 6.2 million euros) in less than two weeks.

He also delivered on the page dedicated to crowdfunding that “Whatever is collected will go either to pay for the flights or to support these humans”. The instagrammer did not deceive his fans, he did not spend the money raised on anything else, “Nevertheless no Afghan was evacuated on flights chartered by Flyaway”, is it indicated in the Washington post.





$ 3.3 million gone up in smoke

The newspaper also reveals that Flyaway even spent $ 3.3 million on canceled flights, for which there were no refunds. Tommy Marcus nevertheless stated that “Flyaway had helped evacuate hundreds of people”, while the American newspaper revealed that “Most of them had left on flights paid for by American taxpayers or other organizations”, after having investigated based on financial records, e-mails, call recordings or interviews with ten people who have worked in connection with Flyaway.

This survey shows the limit of charitable initiatives like this one, carried out on social networks without a non-profit association having been formed upstream. These groups are not required to publish tax records detailing their activities or follow guidelines governing not-for-profit organizations. “Their activities – although often well-intentioned – receive little scrutiny and donors often cannot see how their money has been spent,” is it specified in the survey.

Tommy Marcus remains confident about the take-off of Operation Flyaway partner planes. He is convinced that more Afghans will be helped.

