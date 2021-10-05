he reveals the horrible remark made to him by an air hostess during a trip (VIDEO)

Dominique Farrugia wants to get things done. Suffering from multiple sclerosis for many years, the producer had to endure many scathing remarks during his life. One of which was particularly violent …
He is with Alain Chabat and Chantal Lauby, one of the most worthy representatives of the famous “Canal spirit”. For years, Dominique farrugia made millions of French people laugh with the sketches of Draws on the encrypted channel. On the big screen too, success was met with the cult film, City of fear. But during all these years of joy, behind the scenes, the actor preferred to hide his sorrows. Suffering from multiple sclerosis, it was first in the most total secrecy that he did well. And even when his illness was made public, he preferred to laugh about it, unlike his sidekick, Alain Chabat.
Dominique Farrugia worthy in the face of illness
“Alain especially did not like. Even today he doesn’t like jokes about the disease. For me it was a kind of outlet. By laughing and joking, I manage to overcome all that. We can’t be in constant complaint, we might as well have fun“he confided on the set of C to you this Tuesday, October 5. Now it’s in his baptized book She never left me, that Dominique Farrugia speaks openly about his illness. The opportunity also to push a real rant against the inaccessibility of certain places for people with disabilities. “I want to be able to change train tickets whenever I want. Only that. I don’t ask for more, but not less“he hammered on France 5. Because, in several years on a wheelchair, the comedian faced many embarrassing situations.
“I could have killed her”
Faced with Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and his chroniclers, the actor and producer returned to a particularly bitter memory: “I was coming back from Berlin once. My wheelchair did not arrive, we started to clean the plane. And after 45 minutes I say: ‘Pfff, it’s still crap!’ And there, a hostess said to me: ‘When you’re in your condition, you don’t travel’. “A sharp and malicious remark that shocked Dominique Farrugia:”I could have killed her. It’s maddening to hear phrases like that.“This is why, with his book and his public interventions, the director wants more than anything to improve the daily life of those who, like him, have to deal with disability.