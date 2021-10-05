He wants to sublimate Ventimiglia … Who is this Monegasque resident who is investing 240 million euros in Liguria?

It all started with a crush. “I had been a resident of Monaco for ten years. I tend to do business in Northern Europe. In 2018, a friend told me that Monaco is going to build a new port in Ventimiglia. I myself have a boat in the Principality and so I wanted to know a little more about this project. I was interested in a personal capacity. “

Robert Thielen then disembarks one fine day at the foot of Fort de l’Annonciade. He looks up and discovers the old town.

“I had never been here before and I was surprised to discover these old stones, this authenticity. I immediately saw that there was potential there to be exploited.”

While learning about the project of the Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco in Cala del Forte, Robert Thielen sets his own machine in motion.

He wants to make this place “an upscale tourist destination “. He wants to make Borgo del Forte, like a showcase in Cala del Forte.





And he entrusted the project to the company Marina Development Corporation.

“The project was well received”

The different owners of the land that he must buy to carry out Borgo del Forte are then approached, one by one. “Door to door essential to explain our idea which was rather very well received here. “

The last stage took place a few days ago: “The project was recently presented to the elected officials of Ventimiglia who unanimously accepted it “.

For Robert Thielen, this is proof that “it is really a project of public interest “.

Sure of the future success of his project in Ventimiglia, Robert Thielen is already involved in another location. A few hundred kilometers from Ventimiglia, he is aiming for a whole requalification project around the Marina di Pisa, in Tuscany, at the mouth of the Arno.