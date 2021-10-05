“Hematoma” on the foot for Eduardo Camavinga, still caring for the Hopes

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffers from a “Huge hematoma” left foot and remains in care at Clairefontaine, said Tuesday the coach Sylvain Ripoll, three days to face Ukraine in Brest. Replaced at half-time on Sunday when Real Madrid defeated Espanyol Barcelona (2-1), the former Rennais, 18, ” took a big hit on the top of the left foot ”.
“In day-to-day management”
“We are in the management day after day”, added Ripoll without advancing on his participation in Friday’s meeting (6.30 p.m.) counting for qualifying for Euro 2023 Espoirs. The coach, who recorded the package Monday of another midfielder, Enzo Le Fée, not replaced, returned to the last months of Camavinga, marked by his transfer to Real and his absence in the France A team since the month of October 2020.
” Eduardo had a worse time, he set the bar so high, and there was this vagueness around his future, which ended during the September rally.. ” The transfer “Released him from a weight, it was good that things cleared up, and he made a success of his debut. We find him with a smile. “