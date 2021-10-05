Here are five ways to concretely help Afghan women from France

Since August 15, the Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan and Afghan women in particular have been deprived of their rights and freedoms. How can we help them? Even from France, there are concrete ways to support them.

A group of women organize a rally calling on the Taliban to ensure equal rights in the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on September 4, 2021. © AFP / Bilal Guler / Anadolu Agency

A 100% male government, the abolition of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, the end of co-education at the university and access to education for young girls, draconian dress codes, the ban for women to circulate alone in the public space … Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan on August 15, women’s rights have been more than violated.

However, at the risk of their lives, some continue to demonstrate for their freedoms and try to flee Afghanistan, where chaos has been wreaking havoc for a month and a half. From France, it is possible to support them. Here are five concrete ways to help Afghan women.

Make a donation, the priority

If their actions on the ground are not yet concretely defined and possible, the associations helping Afghan women on the spot have a urgent need for funds. This is the case of the NGO Afghanistan Free, created in 1996 by Chékéba Hachemi who campaigns for access to education and health for women and children. “Our actions have been at a standstill since August 15, but we have created an emergency fund which already serves to ensure the salary of all defenders of women’s rights who work for us such as teachers, health professionals, etc. “, says Louise Clément, France director of the association. “As soon as the situation allows, the donations will allow us to deal with the displaced people in Kabul.”

Same thing for Negar support for women in Afghanistan, chaired by Shoukria Haidar, an activist who has sought refuge in France since the 1980s, and who acts in favor of the emancipation and defense of the fundamental rights of women, in particular by allowing the operation and financing of underground schools for girls in Kabul. Shoukria Haidar assures us, “we need donations, because even if our actions are stopped at this moment, we can help families at our level, at least they can eat, and ensure the salaries of women teachers who no longer have them “.

“International funds are no longer coming in, the banks are empty, people can no longer withdraw money …”, explains Françoise Barthélémy, president of the association Afghan Mothers Friendships, which supports Afghan women and children through a mobile medical program and educational support. “We must provide financial assistance to the population.” It is also possible to donate to other NGOs such as Doctors Without Borders, Amnesty International, Action against Hunger, Rescue.org, Save the children, Unicef, etc. But also to local associations helping migrants and refugees such as Utopia 56, Sorosa, New page, Madera, etc.

Donations can be made directly via the websites of associations for the vast majority.

Participate in collections of clothing, food and hygiene products

Local associations are actively seeking basic necessities for Afghan refugees. It can be clothes and shoes for women, girls and babies. But also hygiene products, especially hygienic protections and layers, from baby bottles and others childcare equipment, from electronic products… and of course, dry food (cans, pasta, rice …).

Those who wish to give can turn to Emmaus Solidarity, France Terre d’Asile, The Red Cross, Utopia 56, the Refugee House, who very regularly collect this type of product and organize these collections. The dates are announced on associations’ websites, on their Facebook pages or by municipal and departmental services when these are partners. Collections for Afghan women have already taken place in Paris, Montreuil and Lyon, and more are certainly to be expected. We must therefore stay informed.

Join, become a volunteer and participate in the actions of associations in the field

If associations need donations, they also badly need volunteers at the local level. Need arms, spokespersons, and goodwill. Because even in France, actions are needed more than ever. “Joining allows you to be constantly informed of all that is being prepared, you can know when and where to lend a hand”, declares Françoise Barthélémy, president of Afghan Mothers Friendships. “We have a lot of projects at the moment to raise funds, we are organizing craft fairs, there is a concert who is going to be given, a conference is planned. All this requires a lot of preparation “, she adds.

For Negar support for women in Afghanistan, “the idea is to create committees in different places in France and coordinate our actions in the street “, says Shoukria Haidar, the president. “But we lack people to manage our business and our members. “ For its part, the association of aid to Afghan refugees Sorosa is also sorely lacking “little hands”. As its president Nordy Granger says,“we need people to help refugees in their administrative procedures, but also to give them French classes”. Same thing for the association Child from Afghanistan and elsewhere which fights against the illiteracy of young Afghan girls.

Being a volunteer also means helping to provide for the basic needs of Afghan women refugees in France, such as distribution of meals, clothing and essential items previously collected. For this, we must turn to Utopia 56, which organizes marauding notably in Paris, Rennes, Toulouse and Lille, or even to France Terre d’Asile Where the Red Cross.

Welcoming Afghan refugees to their homes

Once in France, Afghan women asylum seekers urgently need reception. “It is for single women with or without children, families, unaccompanied minors who have the most difficulty finding a home”, affirms Utopia 56. Several associations then try to help them throughout the territory, such as Emmaus Solidarity, France Terre d’Asile, The Red Cross, the Secours Populaire, Other World, Utopia 56…





To welcome these Afghan women into their homes, all you have to do is register as a citizen host to these associations. “We need around thirty families every day, mainly in Paris, Rennes and Lille “, detailed Utopia 56. “It is also possible to commit for a longer period, by taking charge of young underage girls.“The process is simple: just fill out a form on the association’s website.”They are then called back by our volunteers, in order to reassure them, to check their intentions and to explain the process.“

“We need volunteers to welcome Afghan women, girls and families into their homes, as soon as we can repatriate them “, notifies Françoise Barthélemy, of Afghan Mothers Friendships. “It is necessary favor long-term hospitality in the city and not in the countryside “, she continues, “because lAfghan refugee women need to be self-reliant and integrate, they need contacts and literacy courses which are much easier to find in cities. “

Talk about it, learn, raise awareness and mobilize

“Today, we must talk about Afghan women, we must not distract from their cause” advocates Françoise Barthélémy. A desire that all associations share. For Louise Clément, France director of Afghanistan Libre, “No one is helpless. Anyone can organize awareness events, _advocacy actions in his city_. One can go see your local elected representative and talk to him about it, ask him what he is doing at his level to continue to maintain pressure on the French government so that he himself continues to maintain pressure on the Taliban government. “

Shoukria Haidar, president of Negar support for women in Afghanistan, has only one priority: “Raise the voice as high as possible towards the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President of the Republic and towards Europe, for the non-recognition of the Taliban.” For that, “we can send letters to politicians, even simply to our local elected representatives“, she advises.

Everyone can also participate in local events to support Afghan women which take place regularly throughout the territory. But also organize fundraisers, launch and sign petitions, “to testify in schools or companies to inform and motivate as many people as possible”, suggests Françoise Barthélémy, before adding: “One thing is for sure, everyone can do something at their level.”

