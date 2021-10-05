Here are six things to know about William Shatner, the Star Trek actor who will go to space – Ouest-France evening edition

The Canadian actor, famous for his role of Captain Kirk in the saga Star Trek, is about to travel, for real, in space. Here are six well-kept anecdotes from the most famous sci-fi captain of film and television.

Canadian actor William Shatner is known for decades as Captain Kirk in the saga Star Trek in cinema and television. On October 12, reality will surpass fiction when this dashing nonagenarian will take place aboard the next mission in space of Blue Origin confirmed on October 4 the space company.

At 90 years old, the actor born in Montreal in 1931 will become the oldest person to travel to space. Here are six things you probably didn’t know about William Shatner.

1. Honored by NASA

In 2014, William Shatner was honored by NASA, the federal agency responsible for most of the United States’ civilian space program. The actor and director received the Public Service Medal, the highest honor bestowed by NASA on non-governmental personnel.

The reason for this distinction? “An exceptional generosity and dedication to inspiring new generations of explorers around the world, and for its unwavering support for NASA and its discovery missions”, had specified at the time the American institution.

2. He speaks fluent French

If English is the native language of William Shatner, the actor, screenwriter and producer also masters the language of Molière. Being born in Montreal, he learned both languages ​​in his youth.

3. He doesn’t know how to do the famous Star Trek salute

Like his character as Captain Kirk or that of Spock, his sidekick played by the late Leonard Nimoy, the famous Vulcan salute from Star Trek is an imponderable of the universe created by Gene Roddenberry.

The famous Star Trek salute requires a certain flexibility of execution. (Photo: Start Trek / CBS)

A greeting which however requires a certain flexibility in the fingers. A gesture that William Shatner could never master despite his countless scenes in the saga Star Trek. In 2020, the actor laughed at himself on his Twitter account about it.





On the cruise there were signs posted that instead of shaking hands use the @StarTrek Vulcan Salute🖖🏻. 🤔 What if you cannot do it? 🤷🏼‍♂️😝 pic.twitter.com/64qejhTjXy – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 8, 2020

4. He didn’t just play in Star Trek

Eternally attached to the franchise Star TrekWilliam Shatner, however, is not the man of a single role. After experiencing the lean times in the 70s, William Shatner successfully plays the cops in the series Hooker (1982), where he held the title role for five seasons.

The credits of the detective series “Hooker”.

Very active, he also gave the answer to the American actress Sandra Bullock in the two opus of Miss Detective in the early 2000s. He continued to diversify by becoming a recurring lawyer in The Practice in 2004. In addition to earning him an Emmy Award, the equivalent of the Oscars of American television, this role becomes regular in the spinoff series entitled Boston justice, the same year.

5. Singer in his spare time

A talented artist, William Shatner does not only know how to act, write scripts or produce films and series. He also pushes the song. His cover of the Beatles hit Lucy in The Sky with Diamonds was voted as the worst massacre of a Beatles song in May 2003.

However, he also managed a few projects like his live performance in 1978 of Rocket man by Elton John.

A style closer to the slam of an American Grand Corps Malade for the flow than to the vocal explosion of a Johnny Hallyday it is true. However, the artist persists and signs. His last record dates from 2020 and is called The Blues.

6. He sold one of his kidney stones for a good cause

If the actor is today at the head of a fortune estimated at 100 million dollars, he remains nonetheless generous. The actor does not hesitate to give of his person for charitable associations. In 2006, Captain Kirk’s interpreter did not hesitate to auction off one of his kidney stones for the sum of “26,000 €”, according to the BBC.