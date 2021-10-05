Here’s why the most powerful being in comics will never be in the MCU

While the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, The Eternals, is more and more awaited by the fans, many also hope that this new film will be the occasion to discover new characters, with powers always more powerful than the others. But in this vast universe of Marvel, there is such a powerful character that there is very little chance that he will ever appear in the MCU.

And yet, the MCU is far from lacking in overpowered beings. But the most powerful of them will probably never appear in theaters.. Having started with incredibly strong earthlings such as the Hulk for example, we quickly came up against cosmic leaders from other worlds like Thanos, Dormammu or Ego, where we almost notice like an overbid of superpower of an opus. to the other. However, there is one force, arguably the most powerful in the Marvel Universe, that we will probably never be able to see on our screens, for a number of reasons.

This is about “The One Above All” (ie: The One-Above-All). It designates a cosmic entity, which concretely is the personification of God in this fictional universe. He is therefore the creator of the entire Marvel universe, and by extension, the powerful being of the universe in question. Just think that being known as the Living Tribunal, who is already a cosmic judge capable of annihilating planets and stars in an instant, is nothing compared to The One-Above-All.

In the comic book series The Infinity War, released in 1992, the Living Tribunal is described as “[…] the representative of one whose power even exceeds Eternity! “, thus referring to another cosmic entity of the Marvel universe. And in the previous series, The Infinity Gauntlet, the Living Tribunal said to Adam Warlock: “I represent forces which even exceed your might … My authority comes from above”. It’s clear that the living Tribunal is therefore only a servant of the One-Above-All. But have we at least seen it in the comics?





Like any deity worthy of the name, appearances of the One-Above-All are very few and far between.. He sometimes appears as a blinding white light, sometimes as a homeless person, as in Sensational Spider-Man # 40. However, one of his most iconic appearances was seen in Fantastic Four # 511, when the team tries to reclaim the soul of the Thing. As they travel through a kingdom that is akin to Heaven, the four heroes pass through a door and arrive in a living room that is most ordinary. In front of them stands The Above-All, drawing on a drawing board. We notice at the time the strange resemblance between this character and Jack Kirby, one of the creators of the Marvel Universe.

And indeed, as the co-creator of the Fantastic Four, Captain America, Spider-Man, the X-Men and countless other characters over the decades, Jack Kirby is an ideal representation of the God of the Marvel Universe. What’s more, he receives a phone call from a “collaborator” afterwards (where it is strongly suggested that it is Stan Lee), much to the surprise of the Fantastic Four still present.

Unfortunately, With the disappearance of Kirby and Lee, such a scene will be difficult, if not impossible to achieve in the MCU. Disney might also be rather reluctant to introduce a religiously-connected deity into the Marvel Universe, which is why The One-Over-All is reportedly limited to comics for now.

Representing this entity as a mere human artist works perfectly in the Marvel Universe. And as Kirby himself says: “This is what my creations do. They find humanity in God”. So the MCU may have to do without its Creator, but the One-Above-All will no doubt reappear in future comics.