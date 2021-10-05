Hervé le Picard can no longer support one of his contenders

The first tensions do not wait! After the speed-dating, here is that the suitors and suitors of the 16th season of Love is in the meadow have already put their suitcases at the new singles of the show of M6. And the problems emerged very, very quickly. Vincent the Provençal knows something about it! Since their arrival, Hafsa and Natacha have only been throwing spades at each other. And that’s without counting on Stéphanie and Vanessa, the two contenders of Hervé le Picard. The dairy cow breeder and multi-farmer, always a virgin, even already has his preference. It must be said that Stéphanie is far from putting him in a good mood since she set foot in his home. It’s clear: she gets involved in everything!





In an excerpt from the episode of this Monday, October 4, unveiled by M6 on Facebook, Hervé began to see red when he thought he was spending a little friendly moment with Vanessa and Stéphanie. Unfortunately the latter, very directive, began to criticize everything. Even his way of washing a salad! And during the meal, things did not get better. While the farmer’s dish was obviously not to her liking, Stephanie began to add a lot of pepper to her plate. What annoy his host. “It goes up to the nose! Don’t you smell?”, He said to his guest, who visibly made the air in the dining room unbreathable. “I smell but it doesn’t matter to me,” she assured, before Vanessa, her competitor, also complained about the smell.

Annoyed (…)

