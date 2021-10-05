his new completely incredible and disconcerting project!

Anthony has proven himself as a seasoned dancer. Recently, he has also taken his first steps as an actor. And for several months, he has also been working on a very quirky project. But still related to dance. This may surprise! Find out quickly what it is.

The dancer wreaks havoc with viewers of Dance with the stars. Who does not succumb to his caliente swaying hips? The dancer is also embarking on an acting career. On the film set, for TF1, in September 2020, Jean-Luc Reichmann was already showing us that Anthony Colette had all the talents for this job.

Anthony Colette: Who does not succumb to his caliente swaying hips?

After Dancing with the Stars, it was therefore behind the scenes of the filming of a fiction that Anthony Colette made his show. We still remember it in Objeko’s editorial staff! Jean-Luc Reichmann had indeed had the good idea to share this moment on social networks. On September 22, 2020, the presenter of the Twelve Coups de Midi had revealed a preview info. Indeed, the dancer joined the cast of “Léo Matteï, brigade des mineurs.” It is true that everyone agrees that Anthony Colette is also a talented actor.

On September 23, 2020, Jean-Luc Reichmann therefore shared an exclusive video to his 555,000 followers on his instagram account. He thus announced “exclusively for you… The very first take of Anthony Colette! On October 2, 2020, the host of gave it a layer with a video. In this excerpt, we were able to discover the backstage of the series. “This is how we start the days, oh yeah, look, it’s the atmosphere of the day, it starts well”, he had indeed declared.





Now every night in the series Tomorrow belongs to us

In this video, Jean-Luc Reichmann’s protege dances in a kitchen. His good humor and his energy enliven those around him. The 59-year-old host then took the floor “Warning SPOIL … How to start a beautiful and beautiful and re-beautiful day !? … At work very, very early. Nice Friday in the rain at Vouuuuuus ”.

As for Anthony Colette, he follows his path. Indeed, it is thanks to his perfomance in Léo Mattéi that he was able to land a role in Tomorrow belongs to us. “Giving young people who are not actors a chance is part of our philosophy. Anthony has a very good role and he plays very well. Moreover, after seeing the rushes, TF1 suggested that he become a recurring actor in Tomorrow belongs to us.“, thus declared the moderator of 12 noon shots. Anthony Colette therefore continues with his second role on television, to the delight of his fans.

Every evening, we can therefore find him in the TF1 series Tomorrow is ours. He plays the role of Hadrian, a bartender. The latter maintains a romantic relationship with Sofia, played by Emma Smet. Last May, Anthony Colette revealed in 50 ′ Inside to adore the theater. “You should already know that before doing dance, when I was little, I was attracted to the theater. I fell in love with this thing” , he had let go.

“I was mega shy and didn’t dare do that at all. “

And to specify: “I was mega shy and didn’t dare do that at all. Life went on and I danced. And now, let’s say that dancing allowed me to gain self-confidence ”, he had thus specified.

At 26, the dancer now an actor is now launching a new challenge. He is going to publish his first children’s novel! We already know that the work will be titled The little dancers: on a tango. “This is my first book. I want to introduce children to dance, through reading and pictures and maybe make them want to dance ”, he said.



