His shattering revelations against Robin Thicke

Become a planetary star thanks to his participation in the clip Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke, Emily Ratajkowski today makes shattering revelations about the singer who contributed to his fame. In an autobiographical book titled My Body, the famous influencer claims to have been attacked by the artist during the making of this video which went around the world. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Emily Ratajkowski : the young mother accuses Robin Thicke to have tried to abuse she

Global success

Unknown until the moment appear in the famous clip Blurred Lines, Emily’s face and body Ratajkowski will however subsequently appear everywhere in the press and on social networks. Thanks to this participation, the young woman effectively becomes one of the most followed models and influencers in the world. Since that time, it has not ceased to build on this notoriety. And this, thanks to his account Instagram and the many pictures of her in magazines. An extraordinary journey on which she returns today in a book in which she tells her story.

However, this work is also the occasion for Emily Ratajkowski to free oneself from a visibly very heavy secret. She actually accuses Robin Thicke for having behaved completely out of place towards her in 2013 during the filming of this clip. “Suddenly, coming out of nowhere, I felt the coldness and the unknown of foreign hands, grabbing my s * ins naked from behind. I instinctively walked away, and turned around looking at Robin Thicke. He gave a silly smile and staggered back, his eyes hidden behind his sunglasses. Diane Martel (the director of the clip, editor’s note) asked me screaming: ‘Is this that it’s fine ?”. A gesture that could have serious legal consequences for the singer since in the event of a complaint, it would indeed be considered rightly as an assault.

Of many controversies

Emily today Ratajkowski confides on the underside of the shooting of the video of Blurred Lines. However, this title has already caused its interpreter many problems. Indeed, the producers of this song were accused by Marvin’s family. Gaye for plagiarizing his music. After a trial, the plaintiffs were also successful. However, this case of aggression turns out to be much more serious. To this day, Emily Ratajkowski does not say however if this affair will subject to legal action. For his part, Robin Thicke has not yet responded.

+ 9 HQ PICS. https://t.co/aStiBVgE9H

– Emily Ratajkowski Daily ♡ (@EmRata_Daily) October 3, 2021

Unfortunately, it must be recognized that the interpreter of Blurred Lines has already made the headlines in recent years. And this, because of his excessive behavior … Previously, married to actress Paula Patton, the latter had indeed filed for divorce because of the numerous infidelities of her ex-husband, but also of his addiction to alcohol and hallucinogenic substances. If of course, these facts have nothing to do with the assault suffered by Emily Ratajkowski, they nevertheless demonstrate a certain instability in the singer. It will therefore remain to be seen what follow-up will be given to this case and especially what will be the reaction of the alleged aggressor to these accusations.

✨ ”Nuanced… Engaging… A refreshingly candid, fearless look into a model’s body of work and its impact on her identity and politics. “-@KirkusReviews on MY BODY by @emrata✨ ✨On sale 11/9 from @MetropolitanBks! https://t.co/TQQanzokzP✨ pic.twitter.com/cjjNsIntcv – Henry Holt & Company (@HenryHolt) September 15, 2021

Life keep on going

While waiting to know the evolution of this file, Emily Ratajkowski continues his life with many pleasures that have recently marked his existence. Married for several years now to Sebastian Bear-mcclard, the man who makes her heart beat, she does indeed seem to be living a very happy married life. In October 2020, she also announced to her fans that she was expecting a child. On March 8, 2021, she gave birth to a beautiful baby. She will then not hesitate to appear with her infant on social networks. Always very generous with her community, the pretty brunette regularly allows her subscribers to discover the smallest details of her daily life. A young woman who can count on a multitude of followers and admirers.

The model Emily Ratajkowski has alledged that Robin Thicke sexually assaulted her on the set of the music video for Blurred Lines back in 2013 https://t.co/UajGWB3izX – The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) October 3, 2021

Each of Emily’s appearances Ratajkowski is a real small event. Since her beginnings as a model and then as an actress and influencer, the notoriety of the young woman has never stopped growing. With over 28 million people following her regularly on Instagram, she is quite simply one of the most prominent personalities of her generation. A formidable rise that she owes in particular to a physique considered perfect by many, but also by her way of approaching life. Feminist at heart, Emily Ratajkowski advocates freedom and does not hesitate to say what she thinks at any time. In his work entitled My Body, it also evokes the pressure of the fashion industry. But also that of social networks which force young women to meet certain standards of beauty. A subject that she obviously knows particularly well.



