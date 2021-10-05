House of the Dragon trailer: epic first images for the Game of Thrones spin-off

With his eyes riveted on the screen and his head in magazines, Thomas Desroches feeds on films of all kinds from an early age. Animated by committed works, genre films, documentaries or even the universe of Xavier Dolan, he also shares his passion on the AlloCiné podcast.

Expected for 2022 on HBO Max, the spin-off of “Game of Thrones”, “House of the Dragon”, is revealed through a very first dark and disturbing teaser. Soon in France.

“Dreams did not make us kings. These are the dragons.“Two years after the end of the Game of Thrones phenomenon, its spin-off, House of the Dragon, unveils its first images.





This new plot will take place 200 years before the fall of the throne and the events of the original series. Through 10 episodes, creators Ryan J. Condal and George RR Martin will focus on the origins of House Targaryen.

If it remains mysterious, the teaser of this spin-off already suggests a darker and threatening atmosphere, with a breath that promises to be just as epic as the eight previous seasons of the series.

Many characters appear, such as Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Corlys Velaryon, nicknamed the Sea Serpent (Steve Toussaint), or Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). All interspersed with images of knights and swords fights, with a glimpse of the Iron Throne.

First planned for the HBO channel, it is finally on the HBO Max platform that House of the dragon will be released in 2022. In France, it is still too early to know if OCS will obtain the broadcasting rights for the spin-off as it was for the original series. Still a little patience.