how airlines plan to do it (IATA)

On October 5, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) created a sensation by making a crazy bet: to achieve “net zero emissions” by 2050. Adopted despite some opposition from China, this resolution must now be implemented. And the task is far from simple as traffic will be multiplied by five over the same period, according to the latest forecasts put forward by the association. Despite the impact of the health crisis, no less than 10 billion passengers are expected to fly in 2050. Under current conditions, this would represent the emission of 1.8 billion tonnes of CO2 for this year alone, double the level observed in 2019. Cumulatively since 2020, this represents more than 21 billion tonnes of CO2 to be cut in thirty years.

“This is a historic day,” said Sebastian Mikosz, Senior Vice President for Environment and Sustainability, enthusiastically as he detailed IATA’s roadmap to achieve this goal. It really is something big for us. A moment later, the former head of LOT Polish Airlines and Kenya Airways set out to show the scale of this “huge challenge”.

Zero net CO2 emissions by 2050: the crazy gamble of aviation

The “SAF”, central pillar of decarbonization

To achieve net zero emissions, IATA has established a core strategy based on four distinct pillars. Among them, the development of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), of non-fossil origin, will represent nearly two-thirds of the decarbonisation effort to be provided in 2050. According to calculations, compensation systems will account for 19%, new technologies for 13% and improvement of infrastructure and operations for 3%.

“SAFs are our greatest chance,” said Sebastian Mikosz, recalling their ease of use and their benefits: these fuels can be integrated up to 50% in the tanks of current aircraft without any technical or regulatory modification and offer a 80% carbon emission reduction potential over the entire production-use cycle.

As a reminder, some engine manufacturers such as CFM International, a subsidiary of Safran and General Electric are working on a new generation of engines capable of transporting 100% SAF.

Airbus and Safran will test a “green plane” this year, without a drop of kerosene

June 14, 2021 will be one of the major dates for aeronautics in its race to decarbonise

The challenge of massification

But it is also “our biggest challenge”, for the environment man from IATA. Despite the absence of constraints, SAFs represent less than 1% of aviation fuel used worldwide. According to the scenario established by IATA, they are supposed to increase to 2% in 2025, 17% in 2035, 39% in 2040, 54% in 2045 and finally 65% ​​in 2050. To do this, annual production must increase from 100 million liters currently to 449 billion liters in 2050.

These green fuels must also succeed in an economic shift. According to Sebastian Mikosz, it would cost today 3 to 4 times more expensive than conventional kerosene. Some estimates even point to a ratio of 1 to 7. The vice-president estimates, on the other hand that once production is launched on a large scale, SAFs will offer much less volatile costs than those of kerosene, indexed to the prices of fuel. oil.

Hydrogen, IATA is waiting to see

Despite the promises made by hydrogen, Sebastian Mikosz is very cautious about the impact of new technologies in the decarbonisation effort: “We do not know enough to rely on these new technologies, including new carbon systems. propulsion, which do not provide any effective reduction of CO2 for the moment. It is only a conservative approach but we prefer to rely on the technologies that we master. “

He does not close the door, however, recalling that hydrogen propulsion will not arrive before 2035, in particular with the projects carried out by Airbus. It thus declares itself ready to revise its forecasts as and when it has sufficient data to do so.

Counting for 3%, the improvement of infrastructures and operations combine as well the retrofitting of the existing fleet, the optimization of the efficiency of flights and ground operations, the reduction of the equipment on board … and the modernization of air traffic control. Without elaborating on the subject, Sebastian Mikosz took the opportunity to highlight “the frustrating example” offered by the Single European Sky, the benefits of which are still waiting twenty years after its launch.

Reduce emissions rather than offset

Carbon offsets are the last element of IATA’s strategy, notably with the CORSIA system set up worldwide by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which has just entered its pilot phase. These compensations should account for 97% of the decarbonisation effort in 2025, with its share gradually being reduced in favor of the other pillars. A break is expected after 2035 with the end of CORSIA, the share of offsets in decarbonation falling below 50%.

By 2050, according to IATA, it should only represent 8%. At the same time, carbon capture, storage and use will gradually develop, exceeding 10% of the effort to reduce net CO2 emissions by 2050.