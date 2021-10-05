how to activate Auto HDR function

More beautiful video games thanks to HDR, even if they are not designed to exploit this technology, it is the promise of Microsoft with the auto HDR function of Windows 11. We will detail here the procedure to activate it in a few seconds.

The Xbox Series S and X already incorporate auto HDR technology. Thus, titles without HDR support are given a treatment that will improve the rendering. Thus, the details in dark or light areas are more prominent, the color range is larger. The goal is to improve the rendering of games for increased enjoyment. With Windows 11, the auto HDR function is introduced to apply to all DirectX 11 and 12 PC games. We will explain how to activate it.

How to activate auto HDR via the Settings menu?

The procedure will not take you more than a minute watch in hand.

Click on the menu To start up then on Settings or make a Windows key + i.

Select System on the left side of the window and then Display on the right one.





Select the screen you use to play (here the 2), if you play in multi-screen you will have to repeat the operation for the others. Then scroll down the page.

Identify the line Use HDR and click the button on the right to activate it.

Click the stylized arrow icon to the right of the button.

Check that the option Auto HDR is activated and you can take the opportunity to refine certain parameters.

Microsoft allows auto HDR to be enabled through the Xbox Game Bar.

How do I activate auto HDR via the Xbox Game Bar?

The operation here is even faster.

Press Windows Key + G and the Xbox Game Bar opens.

Click on Settings, the cogwheel icon on the far right of the bar.

In the window that appears, select the Game Features line.

Check the boxes to the right of the lines: Use HDR with compatible displays Use HDR with supported games.



You can now exit the Xbox Game Bar (key Esc).

Auto HDR is enabled and you can enjoy it on all your games.