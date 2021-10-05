How to activate the Disney + option in your Freebox Delta offer and benefit from 6 months free

Notice to Delta Freebox subscribers, Disney + is now available on the Devialet player, with an attractive offer. How to subscribe?

After Netflix and Prime Video, the third most watched SVOD service in France is available as an option at Free. Previously reserved for subscribers with a Pop or mini 4K player as their main decoder, the service is available without obligation on the Devialet player of the Freebox Delta. For Freebox Delta subscribers, an exceptional offer is offered: Disney + included for 6 months then at € 8.99 / month without commitment. Here are the two ways to take advantage of it.

Subscribe from your subscriber area

First possibility: activate the option from your browser through your Freebox subscriber area. Once your login details have been entered, go directly to the Television section. You now find a Disney + section alongside Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Click on it to find yourself on a page recalling the current offer, followed by an “I subscribe” button. Click directly on it.

You are then redirected to a page hosted by Disney + to create an account on the platform. Once your information has been entered, you’re done!





Subscribe from your Freebox

If you prefer, you can do this directly from your Freebox. First, restart your player so that it is updated and integrates the new SVOD service. Then go to the “Video on demand” section to find the application dedicated to Disney’s service.

Have your purchase code ready, then click on “subscribe”. Then enter your code and you can create your account by flashing a QR code on your TV.You are redirected to the activation page of your subscriber area, just follow the procedure and you are ready to discover the platform and its content ! If Free has announced the availability of the service on channel 132 of the Freebox, at the time of writing, it is not yet available. It is of course also possible to identify yourself directly if you already have an account.