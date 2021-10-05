More

    how to reset the start menu to the left

    With Windows 11, the Start menu is positioned by default at the bottom center of the desktop and no longer at the bottom left. If you want to change it, follow the guide on how to move Windows 11 Start menu.

    Windows 11: how to put the Start menu back on the left

    The new central position of the Start menu irritates you, changes your habits too much? Fortunately, Microsoft is allowing us to restore it to the position it has occupied for ages, at the bottom left of the desk. Here’s how to move the Windows 11 Start menu.

    How do I move the Windows 11 Start menu?

    To move this Starts menu and avoid many moments of irritation, follow the instructions below which will not swallow you for more than 20 seconds.

    • Click on the menu To start up then on Settings where do Windows key + i.

    Windows 11: how to put the Start menu back on the left

    • Select Customization on the left side of the window and then Taskbar on the right one.

    Windows 11: how to put the Start menu back on the left


    • Identify the Behavior row of the taskbar and click the arrow to the right to decide whether the Start menu is positioned at the Center or at the Left. Select the latter.

    Windows 11: how to put the Start menu back on the left

    • Close the Settings window.

    Windows 11: how to put the Start menu back on the left

    You now have a Start menu which is in its traditional place.

