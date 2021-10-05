huge news in the Sterling case?

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

FC Barcelona is currently in the midst of a results crisis! After the debacle at Benfica last Wednesday (3-0), Barça again disappointed Saturday night by losing logically on the lawn of Atlético Madrid (2-0). Therefore, Joan Laporta would already like to bring new blood to the squad this winter and thus have Raheem Sterling in the sights. The Barcelona president has reportedly received important news in this matter.

Sterling would be crazy to join Barça!

While Mateu Alemany was believed to have traveled to Manchester in the final week of the transfer window to talk about a signing of Edinson Cavani, he was actually there to complete the England international’s loan. The latter agreed to join Catalonia but Manchester City finally vetoed it, being unable to buy him a successor.

Nevertheless, contacts between the two sides have been maintained and the former Liverpool player is still said to be equally interested in the idea of ​​joining the Blaugranas this winter. Aware that he could play a leading role in the Blaugrana workforce, the native of Kingston would like to leave the Citizens, where he no longer has an indisputable starting place in the eyes of Pep Guardiola. It remains to be seen whether the Catalans will have the necessary funds to complete this case.



