“I compared myself to him in front of my TV”: the confessions of the student who made Bruno fall in “The Twelve blows of noon”

He has never received so many messages on social networks. Some congratulations, others disappointment. Loris, 20, is no longer a medical student like any other: on Tuesday he beat Bruno Hourcade, the greatest champion of the “Twelve blows of noon” (more than a million euros accumulated in 252 participations) , broadcast on TF1 before 1 p.m. by Marie-Sophie Lacarrau. Here are his first impressions.

When did you realize you were going to beat Bruno?

LORIS. When there were only three of us left. Initially, it is the lottery. We do not know at all what questions we will fall on. But at this point, it’s general knowledge that matters most. Then, when I found myself facing Bruno, I said to myself: i will beat him, i will beat him. It was 50/50. His last answer put a hammer on my head. It really played out very little. Then there was mine. That’s when I realized I had won the show. It took me several days (the show is recorded) to come back down to Earth and realize that I had beaten the champion.

Your first reaction was to apologize to him …



I didn’t think too much about it at the time. I just saw that I had closed his parenthesis. For him, it was like a family, like a job, with a certain routine. It made me weird. But he had no hard feelings. He was even happy that I replaced him. I can understand it when we have made so much money. He had nothing more to prove. And then, it’s trying a day of filming. So, chain them …

Would you like to beat his record?

Me, I have my studies to follow. Not sure I’m skipping class for the show.

Was it impressive to face a champion?