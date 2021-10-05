“I had my head in my heart … and not my fingers”, laughs Khazri after his head on the pole

Wahbi Khazri was one of the big players in the derby between Saint-Etienne and Lyon, this Sunday, at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1 (1-1). The Greens striker snatched the equalizer from the penalty spot, after missing a huge opportunity early in the game.

The supporters gathered behind the goal had already started their festive and disorderly descent. A huge clamor rushed between the seats. The announcer was preparing to chant his name. But now, against all odds … Wahbi Khazri did not score. Yet alone against the empty goal, the striker of AS Saint-Etienne sent his head on the post of Anthony Lopes, then lying on the grass after having deflected a dangerous shot. Under the eyes of a hallucinated Geoffroy Guichard. This huge failure took place in the 9th minute of the hot derby between ASSE and OL, this Sunday, at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1 (1-1). And the Greens striker, who ended up snatching the equalizer from the penalty spot in added time, thought about it throughout the evening.

“I must already admit that I had my head in the heart …, and not the fingers (laughs), with my missed opportunity at the start of the match when I am two meters from the goal”, had fun the Tunisian international on Amazon Prime Video. A reference his media output last weekend, when he got tangled up in the belief that his partners had to “put their fingers in the c …” after their defeat against Nice (0-3). Despite his clumsy gesture, Khazri did not lose his means on the lawn of Geoffroy-Guichard.





Khazri: “I blame myself a lot”

“All my friends supported me. But I blame myself because I’m a perfectionist. And I have to reward the work of the team, he explained after the meeting. I must I blamed myself enormously. I want to cushion her in the goal and not hit her. In the end, she goes on the post. I still blame myself as I speak to you. things that happen. I’m lucky to have this penalty afterwards. It feels a lot of good at the whole stadium, because I think we deserved it given our performance. “

This equalization in the money time allows ASSE, still red lantern in the standings, to come out of this derby with its head held high. After a beautiful communion with the supporters. “It’s almost like a victory, believes Khazri. We did everything to win this match. We have to salute the work of the team. We want to move forward, take points. We are largely satisfied with what we proposed. When I talk about being a killer in both surfaces, it comes down to my opportunity. I have to be demanding and kill that kind of opportunity. The team did a big job. I don’t care. want a lot. But we have to be based on that. We need points and that will go through a big match in Strasbourg (on October 17th). ” With the first victory of the season at the end?