IAI launches its A330-300P2F program with a large order from Avolon

This continues to move on the side of the conversion of passenger aircraft to cargo aircraft. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has announced the launch of its own A330-300P2F conversion program with an order from Avolon for around 30 units. The conversion work should take place between 2025 and 2028 on all devices.

IAI underlines that the Irish leasing company does not only place an order but plans to participate in the program, in particular in the development and validation of the STC (Supplemental type certificate).

Avolon explains for its part that it intends to take advantage of the growth coming from air freight. It indicates that the turnover of the sector should reach 150 billion dollars in 2021. The health crisis and its consequences have indeed strongly revived the attractiveness of the sector: the fall of the capacities induced by the unavailability of the holds of the passenger planes. , immobiliss …