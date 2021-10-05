“If the France team is happier without me, it’s like … / International / French team / SOFOOT.com

It is not only Paris Saint-Germain in the life of Kylian Mbappé, there is the France team too.

In the big interview published by The team in his Tuesday edition, the world champion returns to the failure of the Blues at the Euro, where he considers that his missed goal against Switzerland in the round of 16 is “A black point” in his career. Further on, the Parisian wonders about his personal situation within the tricolor group and on the noises indicating an ego annoying in the daily life of the men of Didier Deschamps.



The principal’s response: “I have always put the France team above everything and I will always put it above everything. I have never touched a euro to play for the France team and I will always play for free for my country. Above all, I never wanted to be a problem. But from the moment I felt that I was supposedly starting to become a problem and people saw me as a problem … The most important thing is the France team, and if the team de France is happier without me, that’s how (…) That’s what I was made to feel and that’s what I felt. The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won. ”





Beyond these reflections, Mbappé also ensures that he did not understand why Noël Le Graët had made public the content of their meeting (claimed by the player) which was held a few weeks after the Euro. “It was something confidential, and when it came out, no, I didn’t understand. I don’t hold it against him, I think he had his reasons, unrolls Mbappé. But I didn’t complain about a penalty, that’s not true. What I complained to him about was being insulted and called a “monkey” for a penalty. It’s not the same thing. I will never complain about a penalty: I miss the penalty. ”

And now it’s time for the League of Nations.

