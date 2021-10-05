Ilona Smet, sublime young fiancée at the Etam fashion show

Monday in Paris, the model was one of the handpicked guests who attended the fashion show of the Etam Lingerie brand.

It is with great grace and elegance that Ilona Smet made a remarkable appearance at the fashion show of the Etam Lingerie brand, Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Paris Opera. The one who walked on the podium in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for the same house was there this time as a simple spectator, happy to encourage and applaud her model friends.

For this show, the 26-year-old supermodel bet on an outfit that mixed genres: dark gray jeans, red thigh-high boots, black striped jacket and bra that played half on transparency. Sublime, the eldest daughter of David Hallyday and Estelle Lefébure had moved alone, without the man of her life Kamran Ahmed. The two young people, who celebrated their nine years of relationship this year, announced their engagement in early September.





At the Etam parade, Johnny’s granddaughter met other personalities such as Carla Bruni, Audrey Fleurot, Soko and several Misses, including Marine Lorphelin, Laury Thilleman and Iris Mittenaere.

