In Afghanistan, the Taliban theocracy already confronted with its old demons

To analyse. Strong in their maxim, “You have the watch, we have the time”, which, they say, enabled them to defeat the US military, the Taliban have no doubts that they will eventually force their return to power on the world. The resistance of the international community, which has appeared since the fall of Kabul on August 15, is, according to them, nothing but injustice and an attack on their sovereignty. Nothing seems to be able to make the Afghan mullahs blink. Neither the humanitarian catastrophe which threatens the country, nor an endangered economy, nor the refusal, for the time being, of diplomatic recognition of their regime, nor even pressure from friendly countries. The Afghan theocracy is gradually showing its face.

The strong criticisms which punctuated the first weeks of exercise of power remain misunderstood by the Taliban regime. In his eyes, the freezing of Afghan Central Bank funds in the United States, like the conditioning of humanitarian aid to respect for human rights, is a matter of external interference. The Taliban, considering that they have learned from their past mistakes, when they harbored Al-Qaida and only had relations with the rest of the world through neighboring Pakistan, believe they have changed. They granted amnesty to everyone who served the old government. They claim, this time, to allow girls to go to school, and women to work, under certain conditions. Finally, they have a broader view of the world thanks to the links forged with foreign capitals over the past ten years.





Sensitivity to doubts about their autonomy

They also claim to have been underestimated. Did they not demonstrate their skill by leading masterfully, between 2018 and 2020, the bilateral negotiations, in Doha (Qatar), with the United States, to which they dictated their terms and their agenda? Asked in mid-September, in Kabul, the Taliban sports minister, Bachid Ahmad Rumstamzaï, explained: “The real joy was on February 29, 2020, when the United States’ withdrawal agreement was signed in Doha, because that is where we defeated our only real adversaries, the Americans. We have shown that we know how to play politics as well as war. It was not difficult, then, to bring down the regime of slaves that remained in Kabul. “

Hence their extreme sensitivity to the doubts expressed about their decision-making autonomy, particularly in relation to Pakistan, which housed them for twenty years. Doubts, however, reinforced by the triumphant arrival of the head of Pakistan’s military secret service (ISI) in Kabul, a few days after the Taliban victory. But when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan indicated in mid-September that he wanted a Taliban government more representative of the country’s political forces, he drew the wrath of Taliban leaders. “We do not give anyone the right to call for an inclusive government”, replied one of them, Mohammad Mobeen.

