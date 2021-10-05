in an nursing home, the virus of a (vaccinated) facilitator kills 3 (vaccinated) residents!

An outbreak of covid-19 contamination was detected at the Henri-Dunant nursing home in Saint-Calais, in the Sarthe: 26 positive cases were counted, 3 residents died in the space of a week.

The contamination would have been introduced by an external team of facilitators, each of whom had a valid health pass (therefore vaccinated). “There is a team of animators who intervened in the nursing home a good ten days ago”, explains Etienne Le Maigat, on-call director of ARS Pays de la Loire.

One of them was however declared positive the day after his visit to the nursing home, “So we suspect that it could also contaminate these residents and some of the nursing home staff”. The first positive case was noted on September 21. Antigen tests carried out the next day revealed that three other residents were also positive.





As of September 30, the balance sheet was 24 residents and one positive professional. Two residents were hospitalized that day in the medical service, at the Saint-Calais hospital and at La-Ferté-Bernard. These two patients died the same day. The next day, Friday October 1, a third resident died at the Saint-Calais nursing home.

