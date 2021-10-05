In Hungary, Viktor Orban’s game of seduction with Beijing

Since the Covid-19 crisis, several reconciliation operations have emerged between the two countries.

From Budapest

The new era that Viktor Orban announces, following his seizure of power in 2010 in Hungary, includes a diplomatic and commercial opening “towards the east”. This is how Russia and also China have become Hungary’s preferred partners. What to do with Viktor Orban «the most pro-China political leader at EU level», Underlines Tamas Matura, specialist in China and teacher at Corvinus University in Budapest. “He and the other leaders of his party, Fidesz, are convinced that the West is doomed to disappearance and that Eur (Asia) is on the rise. The other important factor is that this close relationship with another illiberal regime, China, can help Orban in his battle against the West in general, and the EU in particular.», Explains the expert.

Among the latest merger operations wanted by Hungary, are the Sinopharm vaccines against Covid-19. As Hungary suffered a second