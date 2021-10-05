In India, the hunt for Muslims is accelerating

NEW DELHI LETTER

During a demonstration against a campaign to expel Muslim families by the government of the state of Assam, in New Delhi, on September 25. SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP

The images are appalling: a man jumps on a body lying on the ground, inert. He tramples him, brutalizes him. The dying or already dead victim is a 33-year-old Muslim who was just shot in the chest and beaten up by the police. The facts took place on September 23 in Sipajhar in the district of Darrang, in Assam, a state in the northeast of India on the border of Bangladesh, during an operation against “illegal occupations of land” went wrong. A 12-year-old child was also killed. The day before, the villagers had received an eviction order and the man on the ground had tried to defend his house, armed with a simple stick. Two days earlier, the police had already razed hundreds of homes, leaving families homeless, without personal belongings and without any alternative. A thousand families, nearly 5,000 people, were targeted.





The man who lashed out against the victim is a photographer hired by the administration to film the action of the police against these “encroachments”, land belonging to the state that the regional government wants to recover to allow indigenous populations to develop agricultural projects. The evacuations began several months ago and were maintained during the second wave of Covid-19, despite a court ruling. They target Muslims from Bangladesh, peasants who have settled there, often for decades.

This abject scene is a concentrate of violence which shakes India regularly and which mainly targets Muslims but also Dalits, formerly called “untouchables”, the lowest men and women on the social scale. It also illustrates the anti-Muslim policy underway in this state. That same evening, the head of government of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, assured that the expulsion campaign would continue. “The police did their duty. According to my information, people attacked the police with machetes, spears and other things ”, he said, without further evidence. The villagers accuse the police of having shot them.

“Treated worse than prisoners of war”

The government of Assam led by the party of Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party, (BJP) since 2016, leads, in the name of the defense of the “natives”, a real hunt for the “illegals”. It is in this state of 33 million inhabitants – 61% Hindus and 34% Muslims – that in 2019, the national citizen register was set up which aims to “eliminate” the immigrants who fled. Bangladesh after the independence of this country in 1971. All the inhabitants had to prove that they were born in Assam before 1971, a difficult task because this region is subjected every year to floods which destroy everything. Two million people are at risk of being stripped of their nationality and becoming stateless, without rights.

