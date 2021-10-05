In India, the long struggle of farmers turns into violence

Sunday morning, in the village of Lakhimpur Kheri, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, in northern India. Around a hundred peasants are gathered along a dirt road, with the aim of leading a symbolic protest during the passage of the Deputy Federal Minister of the Interior, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and his son. Farmers, opposed to the three agricultural liberalization laws passed by parliament a year ago, thus display black flags as the minister’s car convoy passes – an Indian way of insulting politicians by exposing this unlucky color.





The big cars parade at full speed between the lines of demonstrators, but suddenly, a bloody clash occurs: a car rushes at the farmers. “The minister’s son arrived in a car, followed by two other large cars, says Gadan Chattha, one of the surviving demonstrators cited by the Times of India. When the peasants showed their black flag, his car accelerated and another voluntarily entered the crowd, to run over anyone who was 200 meters away. “ Four peasants are killed. The cars eventually had to stop a little further away, and a witness said he saw the minister’s son come out with his pistol, then flee with the help of the police. The mob, enraged, then beat to death those left behind, killing the driver and three members of the Bharatiya Janta Party (…